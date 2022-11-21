In spite of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INM) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) closed at $2.76 down -28.12% from its previous closing price of $3.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 888183 shares were traded. INM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when ADAMS ERIC A bought 14,160 shares for $0.89 per share. The transaction valued at 12,659 led to the insider holds 59,003 shares of the business.

ADAMS ERIC A bought 8,560 shares of INM for $7,276 on Apr 13. The President & CEO now owns 44,843 shares after completing the transaction at $0.85 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, COLWILL BRUCE, who serves as the CFO of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,438 and bolstered with 11,515 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INM has reached a high of $54.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.5485, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.2729.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INM has traded an average of 1.47M shares per day and 3.45M over the past ten days. A total of 0.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.93M. Insiders hold about 0.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.20% stake in the company. Shares short for INM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 90.31k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.68% and a Short% of Float of 0.69%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$6.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.75 and -$8.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.75. EPS for the following year is -$6.25, with 1 analysts recommending between -$6.25 and -$6.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $500k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $500k to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $250k, an estimated increase of 100.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09M, up 359.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.5M and the low estimate is $7.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.