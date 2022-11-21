In the case of Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE: CHRA), what’s next?

The closing price of Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE: CHRA) was $0.67 for the day, down -3.00% from the previous closing price of $0.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0207 from its previous closing price. On the day, 599683 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CHRA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on December 14, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.50.

On December 14, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on August 16, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when BCP Energy Services Fund UGP, bought 352,000 shares for $0.71 per share. The transaction valued at 249,920 led to the insider holds 7,366,270 shares of the business.

BCP Energy Services Fund UGP, bought 360,000 shares of CHRA for $223,200 on Nov 17. The 10% Owner now owns 7,200,528 shares after completing the transaction at $0.62 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Shannon Roger D, who serves as the CFO & Treasurer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $2.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,125 and bolstered with 276,756 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHRA has reached a high of $5.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7890, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4834.

Shares Statistics:

CHRA traded an average of 107.20K shares per day over the past three months and 302.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.67M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CHRA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 172.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 163.64k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.97 and -$1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $86.7M to a low estimate of $81.16M. As of the current estimate, Charah Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $77.2M, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $89.21M, a decrease of -4.50% less than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $95.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.19M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $325M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $310.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $315.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $293.22M, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $337.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $342.6M and the low estimate is $326.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.