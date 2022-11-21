In the case of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA), what’s next?

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) closed the day trading at $43.53 down -0.87% from the previous closing price of $43.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 860770 shares were traded. AQUA stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.86.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AQUA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 20, 2022, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when Bhambri Nick sold 87,641 shares for $45.08 per share. The transaction valued at 3,950,900 led to the insider holds 23,765 shares of the business.

Bhambri Nick sold 37,359 shares of AQUA for $1,681,402 on Apr 19. The Director now owns 23,765 shares after completing the transaction at $45.01 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Fages Herve, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 20,438 shares for $45.00 each. As a result, the insider received 919,765 and left with 41,315 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Evoqua’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 75.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AQUA has reached a high of $49.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AQUA traded about 648.60K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AQUA traded about 885.21k shares per day. A total of 121.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.12M. Shares short for AQUA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.6M with a Short Ratio of 2.41M, compared to 2.11M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.14% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and $0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.85. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.16 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $467.49M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $483.1M to a low estimate of $454M. As of the current estimate, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s year-ago sales were $425.99M, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AQUA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46B, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.84B and the low estimate is $1.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.