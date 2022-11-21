In the case of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB), what’s next?

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) closed the day trading at $4.08 up 3.29% from the previous closing price of $3.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 724322 shares were traded. YMAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of YMAB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 31, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Rajah Vignesh bought 1,195 shares for $4.92 per share. The transaction valued at 5,884 led to the insider holds 4,266 shares of the business.

Kruse Bo sold 4,000 shares of YMAB for $31,400 on Feb 22. The EVP, CFO, Secretary & Treas. now owns 181,077 shares after completing the transaction at $7.85 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Gad Thomas, who serves as the of the company, sold 64,276 shares for $6.96 each. As a result, the insider received 447,117 and left with 565,032 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YMAB has reached a high of $20.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.9636, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.3882.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, YMAB traded about 578.26K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, YMAB traded about 872.63k shares per day. A total of 43.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.06M. Insiders hold about 12.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.40% stake in the company. Shares short for YMAB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 3.08M, compared to 3.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.49% and a Short% of Float of 10.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.98, while EPS last year was -$0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.15 and -$3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.39. EPS for the following year is -$1.63, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.25 and -$2.85.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $13.88M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $27M to a low estimate of $10.38M. As of the current estimate, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.96M, an estimated increase of 54.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.03M, an increase of 181.60% over than the figure of $54.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $79.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YMAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $112.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.9M, up 73.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $95.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $134.3M and the low estimate is $63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.