In What Direction Will New Jersey Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:NJR) Stock Goes From Here?

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) closed the day trading at $47.95 up 5.20% from the previous closing price of $45.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 855533 shares were traded. NJR stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.34.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NJR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 158.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on September 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $46 from $47 previously.

On January 05, 2022, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $42.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on June 25, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $39.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Migliaccio Patrick J. sold 2,690 shares for $45.25 per share. The transaction valued at 121,722 led to the insider holds 36,016 shares of the business.

DEGRAFFENREIDT JAMES H JR bought 4,000 shares of NJR for $152,160 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 8,016 shares after completing the transaction at $38.04 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Migliaccio Patrick J., who serves as the Senior VP and CFO of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $39.02 each. As a result, the insider received 156,080 and left with 38,706 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NJR has reached a high of $47.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.04.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NJR traded about 495.59K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NJR traded about 554.34k shares per day. A total of 96.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.75M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NJR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.62M with a Short Ratio of 4.46M, compared to 2.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.76% and a Short% of Float of 5.93%.

Dividends & Splits

NJR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.56, up from 1.29 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.06. The current Payout Ratio is 140.80% for NJR, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 03, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.48 and $2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.43. EPS for the following year is $2.46, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.53 and $2.42.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $428.91M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $603M to a low estimate of $254.82M. As of the current estimate, New Jersey Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $532.53M, an estimated decrease of -19.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NJR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.16B, up 16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.73B and the low estimate is $2.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.