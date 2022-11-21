Invest in Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $32.04 in the prior trading day, Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ENR) closed at $32.05, up 0.03%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 660264 shares were traded. ENR stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.71.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ENR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 26.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 26.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on November 17, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

On August 10, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $35.

Morgan Stanley reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on February 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $46 to $42.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when LaVigne Mark Stephen bought 3,000 shares for $30.49 per share. The transaction valued at 91,468 led to the insider holds 150,323 shares of the business.

Armstrong Bill G sold 5,000 shares of ENR for $160,714 on Aug 12. The Director now owns 24,065 shares after completing the transaction at $32.14 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, VITALE ROBERT V, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $33.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,235 and bolstered with 6,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENR has reached a high of $41.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 687.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 729.93k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 71.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.73M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ENR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.99M with a Short Ratio of 5.09M, compared to 4.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.01% and a Short% of Float of 10.07%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ENR’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.20, compared to 1.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.82.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.08 and $2.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.05. EPS for the following year is $3.25, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.64 and $2.95.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $774.92M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $781M to a low estimate of $765.3M. As of the current estimate, Energizer Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $766M, an estimated increase of 1.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.02B, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.06B and the low estimate is $2.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.