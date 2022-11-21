Invest in Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) closed at $3.97 in the last session, up 7.59% from day before closing price of $3.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 662030 shares were traded. GLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GLT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 20, 2021, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $21 to $19.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on May 05, 2017, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Hackett Darrel H. bought 25,000 shares for $4.20 per share. The transaction valued at 105,000 led to the insider holds 36,702 shares of the business.

Laures Wolfgang bought 23,000 shares of GLT for $97,773 on Sep 07. The SVP, IGSC and IT now owns 23,000 shares after completing the transaction at $4.25 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Fahnemann Thomas, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 13,000 shares for $3.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,752 and bolstered with 613,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLT has reached a high of $18.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2936, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.7708.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GLT traded on average about 1.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 793.37k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 44.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.43M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GLT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.72M with a Short Ratio of 1.76M, compared to 2.79M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.84% and a Short% of Float of 5.36%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GLT is 0.56, which was 0.54 in the trailing 12 months. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.97.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 42.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.61B and the low estimate is $1.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.