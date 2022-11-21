Invest in Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) closed at $2.65 in the last session, up 23.83% from day before closing price of $2.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 764262 shares were traded. WRAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WRAP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.10 and its Current Ratio is at 13.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 03, 2021, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.50.

On April 15, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on April 15, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Sherman Kevin Charles bought 4,250 shares for $2.41 per share. The transaction valued at 10,249 led to the insider holds 35,232 shares of the business.

Cohen Scot bought 10,000 shares of WRAP for $21,237 on Nov 16. The Director now owns 4,904,828 shares after completing the transaction at $2.12 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Cohen Scot, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $2.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,020 and bolstered with 4,894,828 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WRAP has reached a high of $5.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5937, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0725.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WRAP traded on average about 109.66K shares per day over the past 3-months and 248.95k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.60M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WRAP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.78M, compared to 3.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.85% and a Short% of Float of 10.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.08M, an increase of 23.20% over than the figure of $0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.86M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WRAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.73M, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.06M and the low estimate is $18.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 120.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.