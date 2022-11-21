Investing in Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) closed at $44.18 down -0.65% from its previous closing price of $44.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 883298 shares were traded. AKRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.60.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.00 and its Current Ratio is at 15.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on September 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $50 from $10 previously.

On October 19, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $27.

On September 10, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on September 10, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Rolph Timothy sold 3,947 shares for $45.47 per share. The transaction valued at 179,464 led to the insider holds 183,837 shares of the business.

Rolph Timothy sold 3,138 shares of AKRO for $141,343 on Nov 15. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 187,784 shares after completing the transaction at $45.04 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Yale Catriona, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $39.42 each. As a result, the insider received 197,105 and left with 72,073 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKRO has reached a high of $46.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AKRO has traded an average of 1.50M shares per day and 568.75k over the past ten days. A total of 46.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.94M. Shares short for AKRO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.97M with a Short Ratio of 4.65M, compared to 5.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.56% and a Short% of Float of 10.15%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.64 and a low estimate of -$0.81, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.64 and low estimates of -$0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.79 and -$3.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.01. EPS for the following year is -$3.6, with 5 analysts recommending between -$3.29 and -$4.1.