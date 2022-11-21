Investing in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) closed at $250.75 up 1.63% from its previous closing price of $246.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 525358 shares were traded. CSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $252.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $246.36.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 05, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $275.

Northcoast Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 30, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $230.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when KOCH D CHRISTIAN sold 7,272 shares for $315.01 per share. The transaction valued at 2,290,753 led to the insider holds 119,582 shares of the business.

KOCH D CHRISTIAN sold 10,046 shares of CSL for $3,164,490 on Aug 17. The CEO & President now owns 119,582 shares after completing the transaction at $315.00 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, KOCH D CHRISTIAN, who serves as the CEO & President of the company, sold 40,567 shares for $316.77 each. As a result, the insider received 12,850,375 and left with 119,582 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Carlisle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSL has reached a high of $318.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $211.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 271.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 261.19.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CSL has traded an average of 570.66K shares per day and 655.21k over the past ten days. A total of 51.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.30M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CSL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 997.12k with a Short Ratio of 1.33M, compared to 928.68k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 1.96%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CSL is 3.00, from 2.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.23. The current Payout Ratio is 14.00% for CSL, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 19, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.63 and a low estimate of $4.29, while EPS last year was $2.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.64, with high estimates of $4.94 and low estimates of $4.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.65 and $20 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $20.29. EPS for the following year is $21.44, with 6 analysts recommending between $22.85 and $20.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.58B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.59B to a low estimate of $1.55B. As of the current estimate, Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.38B, an estimated increase of 14.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.58B, an increase of 17.40% over than the figure of $14.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.51B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.81B, up 39.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.26B and the low estimate is $6.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.