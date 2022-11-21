Investing in Conformis Inc. (CFMS) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) closed at $2.03 up 28.48% from its previous closing price of $1.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1342901 shares were traded. CFMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Conformis Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 07 when Augusti Mark A sold 22,396 shares for $0.46 per share. The transaction valued at 10,280 led to the insider holds 2,433,726 shares of the business.

HOWE ROBERT S sold 11,537 shares of CFMS for $7,514 on Feb 17. The CFO & TREASURER now owns 416,584 shares after completing the transaction at $0.65 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Augusti Mark A, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 25,249 shares for $0.74 each. As a result, the insider received 18,798 and left with 2,456,122 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFMS has reached a high of $25.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9519, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.5014.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CFMS has traded an average of 48.21K shares per day and 276.55k over the past ten days. A total of 7.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.22M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CFMS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 681.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 1.01M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.36% and a Short% of Float of 0.42%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $99.86M, down -39.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $69.74M and the low estimate is $67.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.