Is Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $3.58 in the prior trading day, Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) closed at $3.89, up 8.66%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 830140 shares were traded. CABA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CABA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.20 and its Current Ratio is at 15.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 30, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $3 from $15 previously.

On December 08, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 19 when Nichtberger Steven bought 8,127 shares for $1.25 per share. The transaction valued at 10,152 led to the insider holds 986,483 shares of the business.

Simon Mark bought 7,000 shares of CABA for $6,835 on Oct 18. The Director now owns 7,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.98 per share. On Oct 18, another insider, Simon Mark, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 118,000 shares for $0.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 115,286 and bolstered with 136,144 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CABA has reached a high of $13.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4569, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5725.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 29.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.61M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CABA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.56M with a Short Ratio of 3.77M, compared to 4.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.28% and a Short% of Float of 12.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.27 and -$2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.77. EPS for the following year is -$1.55, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.86 and -$2.44.