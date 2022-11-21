Is Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) closed at $0.62 in the last session, down -10.37% from day before closing price of $0.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0720 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1617608 shares were traded. SMFR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6041.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SMFR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on August 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2 from $4 previously.

On November 19, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on November 19, 2021, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 26 when White Karen Ann sold 1,994 shares for $1.02 per share. The transaction valued at 2,033 led to the insider holds 16,296 shares of the business.

Saad Kareem sold 5,412 shares of SMFR for $4,818 on Oct 20. The Chief Transformation Officer now owns 95,930 shares after completing the transaction at $0.89 per share. On Oct 17, another insider, Ryan Jason, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 1,281 shares for $0.86 each. As a result, the insider received 1,101 and left with 15,833 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMFR has reached a high of $7.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9360, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8675.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SMFR traded on average about 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.77M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 380.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 187.52M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SMFR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.99M with a Short Ratio of 10.83M, compared to 11.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.89% and a Short% of Float of 4.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.94. EPS for the following year is -$0.66, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.96.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $71.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $83.5M to a low estimate of $57.5M. As of the current estimate, Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $42.68M, an estimated increase of 67.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $87.35M, an increase of 51.10% less than the figure of $67.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $97.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMFR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $245.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $235M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $241.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $212.19M, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $344.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $431M and the low estimate is $284.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 42.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.