Is SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $6.09 in the prior trading day, SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT) closed at $6.21, up 1.97%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1148277 shares were traded. SPNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.04.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPNT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Hayes Gretchen A. bought 4,200 shares for $5.98 per share. The transaction valued at 25,116 led to the insider holds 103,391 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPNT has reached a high of $8.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 629.66K shares per day over the past 3-months and 476.74k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 160.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.84M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SPNT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.26M with a Short Ratio of 2.48M, compared to 1.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 2.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.6 and -$1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.6. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.5.