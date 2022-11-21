Is this a Prime Time To acquire Crocs Inc. (CROX) stock

After finishing at $98.31 in the prior trading day, Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) closed at $101.42, up 3.16%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2662848 shares were traded. CROX stock price reached its highest trading level at $101.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.11.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CROX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Poole Michelle sold 9,492 shares for $99.83 per share. The transaction valued at 947,616 led to the insider holds 145,157 shares of the business.

Rees Andrew sold 10,000 shares of CROX for $1,005,500 on Nov 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 149,748 shares after completing the transaction at $100.55 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Poole Michelle, who serves as the President of the company, sold 10,507 shares for $89.04 each. As a result, the insider received 935,554 and left with 154,649 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Crocs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CROX has reached a high of $180.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.35.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.38M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 61.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.00M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CROX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.19M with a Short Ratio of 4.54M, compared to 3.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.79% and a Short% of Float of 7.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.77 and a low estimate of $2.47, while EPS last year was $2.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.12, with high estimates of $2.29 and low estimates of $1.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.26 and $9.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.08. EPS for the following year is $10.48, with 10 analysts recommending between $12.43 and $7.36.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $942.21M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $975.8M to a low estimate of $925.7M. As of the current estimate, Crocs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $610.01M, an estimated increase of 54.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $892.5M, an increase of 52.10% less than the figure of $54.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $912M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $870M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CROX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.31B, up 49.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.17B and the low estimate is $3.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.