Is this a Prime Time To acquire Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) stock

The price of Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) closed at $1.00 in the last session, down -3.86% from day before closing price of $1.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0401 from its previous closing price. On the day, 969652 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HLGN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on January 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.75.

On January 12, 2022, Siebert Williams Shank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when NeoTribe Partners I, LLC sold 111,263 shares for $2.48 per share. The transaction valued at 276,400 led to the insider holds 728,950 shares of the business.

NeoTribe Partners I, LLC sold 138,665 shares of HLGN for $353,956 on Aug 24. The 10% Owner now owns 733,255 shares after completing the transaction at $2.55 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, NeoTribe Partners I, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 159,747 shares for $2.42 each. As a result, the insider received 386,332 and left with 738,621 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLGN has reached a high of $16.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7764, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1519.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HLGN traded on average about 1.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.55M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 192.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.25M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HLGN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.84M with a Short Ratio of 7.81M, compared to 3.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.64% and a Short% of Float of 8.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.8M, up 164.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $144.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $197M and the low estimate is $105.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 519.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.