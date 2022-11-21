Is this a Prime Time To acquire Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) stock

After finishing at $0.17 in the prior trading day, Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) closed at $0.17, up 2.97%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0049 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1134030 shares were traded. VERB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1651.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VERB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERB has reached a high of $1.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3597, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6240.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.38M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 116.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.01M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VERB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.95M with a Short Ratio of 4.28M, compared to 2.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.88% and a Short% of Float of 3.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VERB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.52M, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.55M and the low estimate is $18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 90.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.