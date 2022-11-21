It’s a good day to be an Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) shareholder

In the latest session, Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) closed at $0.14 up 10.38% from its previous closing price of $0.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0136 from its previous closing price. On the day, 129289379 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 20 when Siokas Grigorios bought 12,500,000 shares for $0.12 per share. The transaction valued at 1,500,000 led to the insider holds 19,334,168 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COSM has reached a high of $4.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1712, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0290.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, COSM has traded an average of 11.58M shares per day and 41.9M over the past ten days. A total of 19.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.14M. Insiders hold about 73.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.80% stake in the company. Shares short for COSM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 746.35k with a Short Ratio of 5.83M, compared to 85.55k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 3.94%.