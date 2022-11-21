It’s a good day to be an Spark Networks SE (LOV) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Spark Networks SE’s stock clocked out at $1.12, down -2.61% from its previous closing price of $1.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 580436 shares were traded. LOV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LOV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 30, 2020, B. Riley FBR reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $7.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when WHITTERS JOSEPH E bought 25,000 shares for $3.39 per share. The transaction valued at 84,750 led to the insider holds 525,000 shares of the business.

BROWN COLLEEN B bought 12,810 shares of LOV for $43,194 on Dec 13. The Director now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.37 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Osmium Partners, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $3.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 23,800 and bolstered with 2,541,663 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOV has reached a high of $3.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9136, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5392.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LOV traded 62.54K shares on average per day over the past three months and 162.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.85M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LOV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 201.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 132.86k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.91, with high estimates of $1.91 and low estimates of $1.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.7 and -$2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.7. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $53.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $53.02M to a low estimate of $53.02M. As of the current estimate, Spark Networks SE’s year-ago sales were $51.38M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $60.44M, an increase of 28.10% over than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $60.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.44M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $213.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $213.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $213.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $190.47M, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $260.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $260.74M and the low estimate is $260.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.