It’s a good day to be an Unity Software Inc. (U) shareholder

In the latest session, Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) closed at $34.68 up 2.60% from its previous closing price of $33.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14896367 shares were traded. U stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.23.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Unity Software Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 28, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $42 to $38.

On October 07, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.Needham initiated its Buy rating on October 07, 2022, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Carpenter Carol W. sold 797 shares for $34.40 per share. The transaction valued at 27,417 led to the insider holds 437,978 shares of the business.

Carpenter Carol W. sold 797 shares of U for $24,484 on Oct 17. The SVP & Chief Marketing Officer now owns 218,803 shares after completing the transaction at $30.72 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Carpenter Carol W., who serves as the SVP & Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 797 shares for $36.67 each. As a result, the insider received 29,226 and left with 219,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, U has reached a high of $210.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.14.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, U has traded an average of 9.60M shares per day and 19.61M over the past ten days. A total of 299.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 282.15M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.90% stake in the company. Shares short for U as of Oct 13, 2022 were 29.13M with a Short Ratio of 29.40M, compared to 30.83M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.70% and a Short% of Float of 13.72%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.38 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for U’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 21.30% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.