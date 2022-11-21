It’s an appealing income play to consider Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

After finishing at $46.59 in the prior trading day, Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) closed at $47.79, up 2.58%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 30820122 shares were traded. CSCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.87.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CSCO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 18, 2022, UBS reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $46 to $48.

Raymond James reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on August 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $63 to $59.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when BHATT PRAT sold 19,168 shares for $44.28 per share. The transaction valued at 848,790 led to the insider holds 38,158 shares of the business.

Sharritts Jeffery S. sold 637 shares of CSCO for $28,468 on Sep 13. The EVP & Chief Cust & Prtnr Offcr now owns 166,370 shares after completing the transaction at $44.69 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Martinez Maria, who serves as the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 4,674 shares for $46.40 each. As a result, the insider received 216,878 and left with 273,307 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cisco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSCO has reached a high of $64.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.40.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 20.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 24.64M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.13B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.10B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CSCO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 38.39M with a Short Ratio of 37.84M, compared to 38.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.94% and a Short% of Float of 0.94%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CSCO’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.44, compared to 1.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.92. The current Payout Ratio is 51.70% for CSCO, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 22, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.59 and $3.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.53. EPS for the following year is $3.8, with 23 analysts recommending between $4.07 and $3.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.56B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $57.85B and the low estimate is $54.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.