Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: KINS) was $0.97 for the day, up 27.16% from the previous closing price of $0.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2071 from its previous closing price. On the day, 730406 shares were traded. KINS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7428.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KINS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 14, 2014, Compass Point reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8.50 to $10.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KINS has reached a high of $5.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4417, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9616.

Shares Statistics:

KINS traded an average of 51.03K shares per day over the past three months and 313.78k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.65M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KINS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 34.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 40.56k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.33% and a Short% of Float of 0.36%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.18, KINS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 23.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.17.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.79 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.01 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $28.49M to a low estimate of $28.49M. As of the current estimate, Kingstone Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $41.64M, an estimated decrease of -31.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.18M, an increase of 53.60% over than the figure of -$31.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $29.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.18M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KINS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $112.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $112.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $112.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $128.75M, down -12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $115.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $115.21M and the low estimate is $115.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.