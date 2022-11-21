Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) closed at $1.66 in the last session, down -6.74% from day before closing price of $1.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7234645 shares were traded. MMAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MMAT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Palikaras Georgios bought 42,000 shares for $0.96 per share. The transaction valued at 40,320 led to the insider holds 1,158,907 shares of the business.

Welch Thomas Gordon bought 35,000 shares of MMAT for $44,800 on Jun 24. The 10% Owner now owns 2,450,243 shares after completing the transaction at $1.28 per share. On Jun 24, another insider, Welch Thomas Gordon, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 35,000 shares for $1.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 45,465 and bolstered with 1,948,242 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 58.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMAT has reached a high of $4.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0166, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2838.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MMAT traded on average about 8.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 362.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 267.06M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MMAT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 30.42M with a Short Ratio of 35.61M, compared to 29.9M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.42% and a Short% of Float of 10.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.96M to a low estimate of $3.4M. As of the current estimate, Meta Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $573k, an estimated increase of 531.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.69M, an increase of 61.20% less than the figure of $531.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.08M, up 233.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.7M and the low estimate is $28.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 132.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.