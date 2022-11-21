Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) closed the day trading at $0.27 down -1.54% from the previous closing price of $0.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0042 from its previous closing price. On the day, 124259920 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MULN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when Michery David sold 750,000 shares for $0.40 per share. The transaction valued at 297,375 led to the insider holds 15,843,789 shares of the business.

POPA CALIN sold 50,000 shares of MULN for $33,500 on Sep 08. The Pres. Mullen Automotive now owns 9,729 shares after completing the transaction at $0.67 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, NOVOA IGNACIO, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $0.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,675 and bolstered with 183,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MULN has reached a high of $11.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3632, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0844.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MULN traded about 148.91M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MULN traded about 190.75M shares per day. A total of 376.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 332.80M. Insiders hold about 11.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MULN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 60.25M with a Short Ratio of 139.14M, compared to 50.78M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.52% and a Short% of Float of 13.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $37.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.3M to a low estimate of $37.3M. As of the current estimate, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.8M, an estimated increase of 152.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.1M, an increase of 91.10% less than the figure of $152.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MULN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $131.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $131.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $131.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $65.7M, up 100.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $146.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146.3M and the low estimate is $146.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.