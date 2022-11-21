Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) closed the day trading at $0.09 down -8.74% from the previous closing price of $0.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0090 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7743475 shares were traded. OTIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1089 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0913.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OTIC, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 24, 2019, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Cayer Paul E sold 5,624 shares for $2.41 per share. The transaction valued at 13,571 led to the insider holds 223,787 shares of the business.

Foster Alan Charles sold 2,559 shares of OTIC for $6,175 on Mar 28. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 177,017 shares after completing the transaction at $2.41 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Savel Robert Michael II, who serves as the Chief Technical Officer of the company, sold 3,325 shares for $2.41 each. As a result, the insider received 8,023 and left with 145,735 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTIC has reached a high of $2.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1908, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3830.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OTIC traded about 2.32M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OTIC traded about 8.46M shares per day. A total of 68.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.99M. Insiders hold about 2.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OTIC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 496.4k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 722.77k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 1.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.74 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.85.