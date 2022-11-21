PETQ (PetIQ Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) closed at $11.41 up 2.15% from its previous closing price of $11.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 699526 shares were traded. PETQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.13.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PetIQ Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 30, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Herrman Robert Michael bought 1,376 shares for $10.90 per share. The transaction valued at 14,998 led to the insider holds 9,050 shares of the business.

Smith Michael A bought 10,000 shares of PETQ for $97,100 on Sep 06. The PRESIDENT now owns 38,155 shares after completing the transaction at $9.71 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Hall Allan, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 600 shares for $15.08 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,048 and bolstered with 600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PETQ has reached a high of $25.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PETQ has traded an average of 639.05K shares per day and 752.26k over the past ten days. A total of 29.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.73M. Shares short for PETQ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.79M with a Short Ratio of 2.67M, compared to 2.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.53% and a Short% of Float of 10.27%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.51 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $204.33M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $206.5M to a low estimate of $198.5M. As of the current estimate, PetIQ Inc.’s year-ago sales were $210.53M, an estimated decrease of -2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $194.59M, a decrease of -1.00% over than the figure of -$2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $197.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $188.9M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PETQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $931.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $918.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $926.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $932.53M, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $985.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $995.5M and the low estimate is $972.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.