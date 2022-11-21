Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $1.13 in the prior trading day, Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) closed at $1.00, down -11.87%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1341 from its previous closing price. On the day, 593867 shares were traded. SGLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SGLY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.60 and its Current Ratio is at 10.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGLY has reached a high of $19.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4818, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8184.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 288.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 878.53k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 21.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.29M. Insiders hold about 7.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SGLY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.29M with a Short Ratio of 1.13M, compared to 1.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.85% and a Short% of Float of 6.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.