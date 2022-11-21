The name Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) closed at $1.62 down -10.00% from its previous closing price of $1.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1957219 shares were traded. PRCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Porch Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on July 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5.25 to $3.25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Kell Sean Davis bought 72,463 shares for $1.42 per share. The transaction valued at 103,057 led to the insider holds 128,303 shares of the business.

Lam Rachel bought 10,000 shares of PRCH for $10,000 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 46,707 shares after completing the transaction at $1.00 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Neagle Matthew, who serves as the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of the company, bought 315,000 shares for $1.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 329,553 and bolstered with 1,071,995 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRCH has reached a high of $25.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8598, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8682.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRCH has traded an average of 1.88M shares per day and 3.04M over the past ten days. A total of 100.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.54M. Insiders hold about 11.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PRCH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.93M with a Short Ratio of 12.03M, compared to 14.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.96% and a Short% of Float of 16.96%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.74. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $295.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $287.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $289.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $192.43M, up 50.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $362.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $385.93M and the low estimate is $343.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.