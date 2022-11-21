There is a good chance Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $3.70 in the prior trading day, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) closed at $3.74, up 1.08%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 530960 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EVLV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on March 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2 from $10 previously.

On August 26, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Charlton Kevin M. bought 8,000 shares for $3.87 per share. The transaction valued at 30,960 led to the insider holds 238,919 shares of the business.

DeRosa Anthony John sold 10,000 shares of EVLV for $37,195 on Nov 15. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $3.72 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, DeRosa Anthony John, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $2.91 each. As a result, the insider received 29,137 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVLV has reached a high of $6.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5808, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7276.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 498.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 144.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.54M. Insiders hold about 16.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EVLV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.9M with a Short Ratio of 3.94M, compared to 3.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVLV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.69M, up 36.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $54.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $70M and the low estimate is $40.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 68.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.