There is a good chance Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) closed at $1.03 in the last session, down -5.07% from day before closing price of $1.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0550 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1580035 shares were traded. PGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PGY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On September 12, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $12.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGY has reached a high of $34.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5262, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.7087.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PGY traded on average about 1.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.72M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 458.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 451.76M. Shares short for PGY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.84M, compared to 819k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $855.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $944.4M and the low estimate is $767.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.