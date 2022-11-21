There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK).

In the latest session, Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) closed at $104.23 up 1.88% from its previous closing price of $102.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11568764 shares were traded. MRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.63.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Merck & Co. Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 18, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

Berenberg Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $95 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when MIZELL STEVEN sold 15,000 shares for $101.42 per share. The transaction valued at 1,521,278 led to the insider holds 32,144 shares of the business.

Oosthuizen Johannes Jacobus sold 1,795 shares of MRK for $185,262 on Nov 09. The President, U.S. Market now owns 16,731 shares after completing the transaction at $103.21 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Davis Robert M, who serves as the CEO & President of the company, sold 167,613 shares for $102.44 each. As a result, the insider received 17,169,840 and left with 247,593 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Merck’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRK has reached a high of $103.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.10.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MRK has traded an average of 8.76M shares per day and 9.65M over the past ten days. A total of 2.53B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.53B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MRK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 19.24M with a Short Ratio of 20.36M, compared to 19.45M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 0.76%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MRK is 2.76, from 2.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.00. The current Payout Ratio is 45.80% for MRK, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1048:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.73 and a low estimate of $1.46, while EPS last year was $1.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.74, with high estimates of $1.88 and low estimates of $1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.59 and $7.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.37. EPS for the following year is $7.47, with 22 analysts recommending between $8.11 and $6.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $13.75B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $14.29B to a low estimate of $13.05B. As of the current estimate, Merck & Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.52B, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.91B, a decrease of -5.30% less than the figure of $1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.72B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.7B, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $57.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60.11B and the low estimate is $54.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.