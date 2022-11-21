There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding OmniAb Inc. (OABI)

OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) closed the day trading at $2.78 down -2.80% from the previous closing price of $2.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 614862 shares were traded. OABI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OABI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Cochran Jennifer R. bought 30,000 shares for $3.10 per share. The transaction valued at 92,928 led to the insider holds 55,226 shares of the business.

Boyce Sarah bought 15,000 shares of OABI for $43,800 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 36,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.92 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Boyce Sarah, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 21,000 shares for $2.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 57,597 and bolstered with 21,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OABI has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.8318, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.5148.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OABI traded about 1.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OABI traded about 1.94M shares per day. A total of 98.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.25M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.30% stake in the company.