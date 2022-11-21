There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD)

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) closed the day trading at $2.13 up 37.42% from the previous closing price of $1.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 28121426 shares were traded. PXMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PXMD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Derby Michael bought 95,000 shares for $5.25 per share. The transaction valued at 498,750 led to the insider holds 7,336,745 shares of the business.

TardiMed Sciences LLC bought 95,000 shares of PXMD for $498,750 on Aug 30. The 10% Owner now owns 7,336,745 shares after completing the transaction at $5.25 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PaxMedica’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PXMD has reached a high of $10.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3862, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6147.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PXMD traded about 3.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PXMD traded about 3.12M shares per day. A total of 11.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.75M. Insiders hold about 75.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PXMD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 139.8k with a Short Ratio of 0.19M, compared to 397.48k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.