This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: ESAB Corporation (ESAB)

In the latest session, ESAB Corporation (NYSE: ESAB) closed at $45.70 up 0.51% from its previous closing price of $45.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 652074 shares were traded. ESAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.17.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ESAB Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $53.

On August 18, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $55.

On May 20, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $56.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on May 20, 2022, with a $56 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when RALES MITCHELL P bought 500,000 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 20,000,000 led to the insider holds 1,414,098 shares of the business.

Biebuyck Olivier sold 246 shares of ESAB for $10,731 on Aug 09. The President, EMEA now owns 3,431 shares after completing the transaction at $43.62 per share. On Jul 26, another insider, Biebuyck Olivier, who serves as the President, EMEA of the company, sold 305 shares for $41.22 each. As a result, the insider received 12,573 and left with 3,337 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ESAB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESAB has reached a high of $58.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ESAB has traded an average of 393.78K shares per day and 758.79k over the past ten days. A total of 60.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.69M. Insiders hold about 15.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ESAB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 866.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.81M, compared to 1.06M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.04 and $3.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.98. EPS for the following year is $3.72, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.29 and $3.25.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.63B and the low estimate is $2.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.