This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI)

As of close of business last night, First Wave BioPharma Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.77, down -11.94% from its previous closing price of $0.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1042 from its previous closing price. On the day, 626109 shares were traded. FWBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7501.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FWBI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FWBI has reached a high of $81.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3535, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.1065.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FWBI traded 1.30M shares on average per day over the past three months and 519.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.79M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FWBI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 136.98k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 138.95k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.35% and a Short% of Float of 5.36%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$4.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$4.43 and a low estimate of -$4.43, while EPS last year was -$98.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$3.18, with high estimates of -$3.18 and low estimates of -$3.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$25.48 and -$25.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$25.48. EPS for the following year is -$10.11, with 1 analysts recommending between -$10.11 and -$10.11.