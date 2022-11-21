Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Immunic Inc. (IMUX)

The closing price of Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) was $1.42 for the day, down -2.07% from the previous closing price of $1.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1348767 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IMUX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 15, 2021, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.Aegis Capital initiated its Buy rating on April 15, 2021, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Whaley Glenn bought 5,000 shares for $1.50 per share. The transaction valued at 7,475 led to the insider holds 20,510 shares of the business.

Vitt Daniel bought 5,000 shares of IMUX for $15,500 on Jun 03. The President and CEO now owns 368,877 shares after completing the transaction at $3.10 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Whaley Glenn, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 3,500 shares for $3.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,658 and bolstered with 12,568 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMUX has reached a high of $14.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7912, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3067.

Shares Statistics:

IMUX traded an average of 3.58M shares per day over the past three months and 1.7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.96M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IMUX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.66M with a Short Ratio of 7.05M, compared to 892.22k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.96% and a Short% of Float of 12.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was -$0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.64, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.57 and -$2.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.74. EPS for the following year is -$2.52, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.55 and -$3.53.