Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Invacare Corporation (IVC)

The closing price of Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) was $0.33 for the day, down -18.58% from the previous closing price of $0.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0753 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2441547 shares were traded. IVC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IVC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on August 19, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On January 24, 2019, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Rosen Steven H sold 20,000 shares for $0.49 per share. The transaction valued at 9,720 led to the insider holds 3,788,053 shares of the business.

Rosen Steven H sold 78,025 shares of IVC for $38,700 on Nov 15. The Member of a 10% owner group now owns 3,808,053 shares after completing the transaction at $0.50 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Rosen Steven H, who serves as the Member of a 10% owner group of the company, sold 60,480 shares for $0.50 each. As a result, the insider received 30,361 and left with 3,886,078 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IVC has reached a high of $4.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7296, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2249.

Shares Statistics:

IVC traded an average of 345.43K shares per day over the past three months and 668.24k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.75M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IVC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.65M with a Short Ratio of 6.68M, compared to 6.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.35% and a Short% of Float of 18.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.88 and -$1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.92. EPS for the following year is -$0.87, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$1.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IVC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $810.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $785.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $797.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $872.45M, down -8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $825.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $847.86M and the low estimate is $799.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.