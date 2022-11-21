Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA)

The closing price of Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) was $2.81 for the day, up 32.55% from the previous closing price of $2.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.6900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6630077 shares were traded. YTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of YTRA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 03, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On July 20, 2018, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on July 20, 2018, with a $9 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YTRA has reached a high of $3.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3903, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1194.

Shares Statistics:

YTRA traded an average of 64.41K shares per day over the past three months and 701.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.42M. Insiders hold about 11.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.40% stake in the company. Shares short for YTRA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 28.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 29.5k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.05% and a Short% of Float of 0.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $46.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.22M, up 123.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $73.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $95.02M and the low estimate is $58.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.