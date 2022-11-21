Update from Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK): A steady trajectory

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) closed the day trading at $375.40 up 6.36% from the previous closing price of $352.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+22.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 870082 shares were traded. DECK stock price reached its highest trading level at $376.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $360.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DECK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 156.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 25, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $440.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on September 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $320 to $410.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Ogbechie Angela sold 455 shares for $360.62 per share. The transaction valued at 164,082 led to the insider holds 3,024 shares of the business.

Powers David sold 2,900 shares of DECK for $1,029,500 on Nov 01. The President & CEO now owns 94,772 shares after completing the transaction at $355.00 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Powers David, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 3,300 shares for $315.24 each. As a result, the insider received 1,040,292 and left with 97,672 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Deckers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DECK has reached a high of $448.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $212.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 342.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 296.57.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DECK traded about 403.39K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DECK traded about 578.84k shares per day. A total of 26.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.07M. Shares short for DECK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 734.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.75M, compared to 922.74k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.77% and a Short% of Float of 3.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.39 and a low estimate of $8.98, while EPS last year was $8.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.14, with high estimates of $3.7 and low estimates of $2.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.52 and $16.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.12. EPS for the following year is $21.39, with 14 analysts recommending between $23.92 and $18.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DECK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.15B, up 11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.11B and the low estimate is $3.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.