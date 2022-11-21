Update from Ross Stores Inc. (ROST): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) was $107.59 for the day, up 9.86% from the previous closing price of $97.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+9.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11721048 shares were traded. ROST stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.61.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ROST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 25, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $90 to $110.

On August 02, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $102.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on August 02, 2022, with a $102 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when BUSH MICHAEL J sold 1,000 shares for $81.46 per share. The transaction valued at 81,456 led to the insider holds 34,496 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROST has reached a high of $119.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.55.

Shares Statistics:

ROST traded an average of 2.56M shares per day over the past three months and 4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 344.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 338.20M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ROST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.41M with a Short Ratio of 7.30M, compared to 7.79M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 2.91%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.28, ROST has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.89. The current Payout Ratio is 25.80% for ROST, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.23 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.15 and $3.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4. EPS for the following year is $4.74, with 23 analysts recommending between $5.31 and $4.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.92B, down -3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.16B and the low estimate is $18.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.