Update from uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL): A steady trajectory

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) closed the day trading at $2.65 up 18.30% from the previous closing price of $2.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4682443 shares were traded. UCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UCL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UCL has reached a high of $6.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8571, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1288.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UCL traded about 222.37K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UCL traded about 710.86k shares per day. A total of 28.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.71M. Insiders hold about 18.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UCL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 50k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.14 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $73.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $73.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $73.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $73.82M, down -0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $99.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $99.04M and the low estimate is $99.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.