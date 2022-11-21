Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $24.77 in the prior trading day, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) closed at $25.79, up 4.12%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 569646 shares were traded. WNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.60.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WNC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on December 17, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On March 26, 2021, Vertical Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On November 21, 2019, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $19.Raymond James initiated its Strong Buy rating on November 21, 2019, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Yeagy Brent L sold 8,006 shares for $24.00 per share. The transaction valued at 192,144 led to the insider holds 419,129 shares of the business.

Yeagy Brent L sold 7,986 shares of WNC for $172,178 on Nov 01. The President & CEO now owns 427,135 shares after completing the transaction at $21.56 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Smith Dustin T, who serves as the SVP, Chief Strategy Officer of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $18.00 each. As a result, the insider received 540,060 and left with 74,004 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wabash’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WNC has reached a high of $25.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 409.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 602.89k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.18M. Shares short for WNC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.64M with a Short Ratio of 3.90M, compared to 3.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.49% and a Short% of Float of 10.97%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WNC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.32, compared to 0.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.06. The current Payout Ratio is 34.10% for WNC, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 28, 1994 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.15 and $1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.09. EPS for the following year is $2.35, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.56 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $661.52M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $675.8M to a low estimate of $647.71M. As of the current estimate, Wabash National Corporation’s year-ago sales were $479.28M, an estimated increase of 38.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $617.53M, an increase of 12.90% less than the figure of $38.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $635.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $595M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.8B, up 38.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.68B and the low estimate is $2.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.