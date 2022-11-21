What shareholders can do to beat the market with Isoray Inc. (ISR) stock

As of close of business last night, Isoray Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.37, down -0.72% from its previous closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0027 from its previous closing price. On the day, 589002 shares were traded. ISR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3642.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ISR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.00 and its Current Ratio is at 14.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on February 18, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 14, 2018, while the target price for the stock was revised from $3 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Woods Lori A bought 100,000 shares for $0.34 per share. The transaction valued at 33,540 led to the insider holds 1,147,038 shares of the business.

Austin Mark John bought 13,800 shares of ISR for $3,959 on Jun 09. The VP Finance/Prin Fin&Acct Offic now owns 54,030 shares after completing the transaction at $0.29 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Austin Mark John, who serves as the VP Finance/Prin Fin&Acct Offic of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $0.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,425 and bolstered with 40,230 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISR has reached a high of $0.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3252, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3320.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ISR traded 295.58K shares on average per day over the past three months and 369.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 142.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.52M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ISR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.03M with a Short Ratio of 0.70M, compared to 524.14k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.73% and a Short% of Float of 0.74%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $2.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.13M to a low estimate of $2.8M. As of the current estimate, Isoray Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.56M, an estimated increase of 15.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ISR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.79M, up 30.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.96M and the low estimate is $23.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 69.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.