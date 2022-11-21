What shareholders can do to beat the market with Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) stock

In the latest session, Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE: KLR) closed at $1.46 up 5.80% from its previous closing price of $1.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 721167 shares were traded. KLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kaleyra Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on May 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $6.50 from $15 previously.

On February 05, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

On July 28, 2020, National Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.National Securities initiated its Buy rating on July 28, 2020, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Hirsch Emilio bought 59,300 shares for $0.84 per share. The transaction valued at 49,812 led to the insider holds 5,715,636 shares of the business.

Calogero Dario sold 39,000 shares of KLR for $59,826 on Sep 09. The CEO now owns 777,289 shares after completing the transaction at $1.53 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Calogero Dario, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 43,371 shares for $1.55 each. As a result, the insider received 67,355 and left with 816,289 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KLR has reached a high of $12.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0335, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4843.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KLR has traded an average of 469.08K shares per day and 982.52k over the past ten days. A total of 44.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.48M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KLR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.38M with a Short Ratio of 1.33M, compared to 1.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.06% and a Short% of Float of 4.39%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.74, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $84.83M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $85.71M to a low estimate of $84.02M. As of the current estimate, Kaleyra Inc.’s year-ago sales were $80.89M, an estimated increase of 4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $100.62M, an increase of 11.80% over than the figure of $4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $101.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $99.91M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $348.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $345.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $347.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $267.74M, up 29.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $397.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $399.64M and the low estimate is $394.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.