What shareholders can do to beat the market with Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) stock

As of close of business last night, Troika Media Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.24, down -8.82% from its previous closing price of $0.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0234 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1192994 shares were traded. TRKA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2697 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TRKA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when Coates Peter bought 500,000 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 398,050 led to the insider holds 10,591,710 shares of the business.

Coates Peter bought 9,082 shares of TRKA for $8,491 on Jun 21. The 10% Owner now owns 10,091,710 shares after completing the transaction at $0.93 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, Coates Peter, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 75,513 shares for $0.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 71,420 and bolstered with 10,082,628 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRKA has reached a high of $2.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3145, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7042.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TRKA traded 662.85K shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.93M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.33M. Insiders hold about 15.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TRKA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 976.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.77M, compared to 2.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 2.79%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.