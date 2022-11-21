Which analyst expects Baidu Inc. (BIDU) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) closed at $95.97 down -3.63% from its previous closing price of $99.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2950290 shares were traded. BIDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Baidu Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 01, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $160 to $200.

On August 23, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $188.Macquarie initiated its Outperform rating on August 23, 2022, with a $188 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIDU has reached a high of $171.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 130.53.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BIDU has traded an average of 3.29M shares per day and 3.39M over the past ten days. A total of 345.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 271.88M. Insiders hold about 15.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BIDU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.43M with a Short Ratio of 6.83M, compared to 7.22M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.74 and a low estimate of $1.76, while EPS last year was $2.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.28, with high estimates of $3.03 and low estimates of $1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.06 and $7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.39. EPS for the following year is $9.36, with 27 analysts recommending between $11.12 and $8.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.58B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.71B to a low estimate of $4.42B. As of the current estimate, Baidu Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.02B, an estimated decrease of -8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.02B, an increase of 0.30% over than the figure of -$8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.89B.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.84B, down -5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.08B and the low estimate is $19.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.