Which analyst expects Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Fusion Fuel Green PLC’s stock clocked out at $3.66, up 10.24% from its previous closing price of $3.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 774302 shares were traded. HTOO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HTOO’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 08, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fusion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTOO has reached a high of $12.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5007, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.8074.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HTOO traded 97.57K shares on average per day over the past three months and 248.63k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.98M. Insiders hold about 9.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.34% stake in the company. Shares short for HTOO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 145.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 162.02k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.80%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$1.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.97.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $3.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.2M to a low estimate of $3.2M. As of the current estimate, Fusion Fuel Green PLC’s year-ago sales were $559k, an estimated increase of 472.50% from the year-ago figure.

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $70.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $96.88M and the low estimate is $44.71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 539.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.