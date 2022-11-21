Which analyst expects WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) closed at $1.16 down -3.33% from its previous closing price of $1.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 745972 shares were traded. WETG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of WeTrade Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 97.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WeTrade’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 128.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WETG has reached a high of $50.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0491, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1786.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WETG has traded an average of 1.44M shares per day and 986.29k over the past ten days. A total of 283.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.13M. Insiders hold about 68.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WETG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 623.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.65M, compared to 459.01k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.32% and a Short% of Float of 0.61%.