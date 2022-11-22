A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV)

After finishing at $1.14 in the prior trading day, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) closed at $1.28, up 12.28%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5666787 shares were traded. BWV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4301 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BWV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Hernandez Joseph sold 30,269 shares for $4.10 per share. The transaction valued at 124,206 led to the insider holds 2,650,351 shares of the business.

Shaw Allan sold 29,636 shares of BWV for $116,766 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $3.94 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Henderson Erin, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 4,834 shares for $3.97 each. As a result, the insider received 19,191 and left with 24,752 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BWV has reached a high of $90.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5902, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.9666.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.09M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 14.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.12M. Insiders hold about 18.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BWV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 512.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 652.63k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.73% and a Short% of Float of 7.39%.