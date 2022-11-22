Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) closed at $10.30 in the last session, up 0.59% from day before closing price of $10.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2836264 shares were traded. ALLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.09.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALLO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.60 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 15, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $32.

On June 03, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.Robert W. Baird initiated its Neutral rating on June 03, 2022, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when WITTE OWEN N. sold 5,000 shares for $17.25 per share. The transaction valued at 86,250 led to the insider holds 218,271 shares of the business.

WITTE OWEN N. sold 5,000 shares of ALLO for $86,250 on Aug 12. The Director now owns 218,271 shares after completing the transaction at $17.25 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, WITTE OWEN N., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $16.50 each. As a result, the insider received 165,000 and left with 223,271 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7259.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLO has reached a high of $19.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALLO traded on average about 1.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.71M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 143.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.54M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 30.05M with a Short Ratio of 30.96M, compared to 22.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.90% and a Short% of Float of 33.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.71, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.14 and -$2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.45. EPS for the following year is -$2.85, with 18 analysts recommending between -$2.13 and -$3.36.